Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Southampton vs Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final, hoping to book a first trip of the season to Wembley Stadium.

To get to this stage, Pep Guardiola's side have beaten Swindon Town, Fulham, and Peterborough United. One more win this afternoon will earn the Blues a spot at Wembley for the semi-final.

In the Premier League, City have failed to be Saints on both occasions. A 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium was coupled with a 1-1 draw at St Mary's in January - courtesy of a late Aymeric Laporte header.

The Blues will want to shake off a seeming bogey team this season and go one step closer to another piece of silverware.

Prior to kick-off on the South coast, Pep Guardiola and Ralph Hasenhüttl have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in some FA Cup action!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Southampton

imago1009323339h

Starting XI: TBC

Substitutes: TBC

Manchester City

Ferna vs West Ham 1

Starting XI: TBC

Substitutes: TBC

imago1010475004h

Heading into this game, Pep Guardiola only has centre-back Ruben Dias missing through injury. 

However, the Catalan confirmed on Friday that the Portuguese international is 'incredibly getting better'. His symptoms are 'good', but doctors have said to 'be careful'.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Pau Torres 4
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Manchester City's Interest in La Liga Defender And Competition From Manchester United and Tottenham

By Srinivas Sadhanand45 minutes ago
Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Juventus Planning Summer Swoop for £65M-Rated Manchester City Forward Amid Erling Haaland Transfer Links

By Edward Burnett2 hours ago
imago1010651067h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Sceptical Over Real Madrid Ambitions Concerning Erling Haaland - Increased Optimism at Etihad Stadium

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
imago0039736309h
News

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

By Harry Winters15 hours ago
Nunez 3
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Benfica Forward 'Dreaming' of Manchester City Transfer Amid €80M Release Clause Links

By Vayam Lahoti17 hours ago
Gundo vs Leipzig Away
Match Coverage

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling Close in on Key Landmarks This Weekend - Southampton vs Man City Stat Preview (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

By Srinivas Sadhanand19 hours ago
imago1007652166h
News

Atletico Madrid President Admits Manchester City Draw is 'Lucky' as Preparations Have Already Been Rehearsed

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago
imago0023763417h
News

Pep Guardiola Insists on 'Liking' Aspects of Football More than Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone After Champions League Draw

By Srinivas Sadhanand21 hours ago