Confirmed Line-Ups: Southampton vs Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final, hoping to book a first trip of the season to Wembley Stadium.

To get to this stage, Pep Guardiola's side have beaten Swindon Town, Fulham, and Peterborough United. One more win this afternoon will earn the Blues a spot at Wembley for the semi-final.

In the Premier League, City have failed to be Saints on both occasions. A 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium was coupled with a 1-1 draw at St Mary's in January - courtesy of a late Aymeric Laporte header.

The Blues will want to shake off a seeming bogey team this season and go one step closer to another piece of silverware.

Prior to kick-off on the South coast, Pep Guardiola and Ralph Hasenhüttl have confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in some FA Cup action!

Southampton

IMAGO / Sportimage Starting XI: TBC Substitutes: TBC Manchester City IMAGO / PA Images Starting XI: TBC

Substitutes: TBC IMAGO / PA Images Heading into this game, Pep Guardiola only has centre-back Ruben Dias missing through injury.

However, the Catalan confirmed on Friday that the Portuguese international is 'incredibly getting better'. His symptoms are 'good', but doctors have said to 'be careful'.

