Confirmed Line-Ups: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City are looking to make it 13 consecutive Premier League victories, when they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon. Here are the confirmed line-ups from both teams.

Fresh from a crucial 1-0 win against Premier League title rivals Chelsea last weekend, Manchester City will look to extend their advantage at the top of the table with three points this afternoon.

The Covid-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy in recent weeks appears to have calmed down significantly, with the majority of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad now available for selection.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from St Mary's this afternoon:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Slicker, Carson, Aké, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, McAtee, Gundogan, Jesus

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams, Broja

Substitutes: Caballero, Valery, Stephens, Lyanco, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Long, A. Armstrong 

