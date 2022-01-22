Confirmed Line-Ups: Southampton vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Fresh from a crucial 1-0 win against Premier League title rivals Chelsea last weekend, Manchester City will look to extend their advantage at the top of the table with three points this afternoon.
The Covid-19 outbreak at the City Football Academy in recent weeks appears to have calmed down significantly, with the majority of Pep Guardiola's first-team squad now available for selection.
Here are the confirmed line-ups from St Mary's this afternoon:
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Foden, Grealish
Read More
Substitutes: Slicker, Carson, Aké, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, McAtee, Gundogan, Jesus
Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Adams, Broja
Substitutes: Caballero, Valery, Stephens, Lyanco, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Long, A. Armstrong
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra