Confirmed Line-Ups: Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City (Champions League)

Manchester City travel to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

After topping a star-studded Group A which included Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge, Manchester City face Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 tie of the Champions League.

The Sky Blues enter the game in flying form, having picked up 42 points from the 45 available in the Premier League since October. 

Pep Guardiola will be without Gabriel Jesus, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish going into this game, with the former two unfit and the latter out after picking up a shin injury in training ahead of the weekend win over Norwich City.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the José Alvalade Stadium on Tuesday evening:

Sporting Lisbon: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Reis; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Esgaio; Gonçalves, Paulinho, Sarabia

Substitutes: Esteves, Braganca, Virginia, Edwards, Paulo, Vinagre, Ugarte, Neto, Santos, Slimani, Tabata, Feddal

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Slicker, Ake, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Kayky, Delap, Mbete, McAtee, Lavia

Champions League ball cover
Confirmed Line-Ups: Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City (Champions League)

