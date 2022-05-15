Confirmed Line-Ups: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their final away fixture of the Premier League campaign.

The Premier League champions can take a crucial step towards retaining their crown when they face David Moyes' West Ham in east London this weekend after cruising to a 5-1 victory over Wolves at the Molineux in midweek.

Having been knocked out from each of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League this season, Pep Guardiola's men can finish the season on a high should they manage to clinch a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

A five-star display from Kevin De Bruyne saw the Blues tear Wolves apart on Wednesday after having recovered from last week's Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid with a 5-0 demolition of Newcastle last weekend.

Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker and John Stones will remain unavailable for City in east London on Sunday, with further doubts Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho - though the former was spotted in training ahead of the clash despite having concerns over his ankle after the win over Wolves.

With Liverpool travelling to St. Mary's on Tuesday next week, City can establish a six-point advantage over the Reds before their next league outing against Southampton.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from City's tie against the Hammers at the London Stadium-

West Ham

Starting XI: Substitutes:

Manchester City

Starting XI: Substitutes:

Notable Manchester City Team News

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias and John Stones all miss the matchday squad again for the visitors and are set to be unavailable against Aston Villa next week. Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte have both been included in the matchday squad by Pep Guardiola.

