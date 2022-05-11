Skip to main content

Confirmed Line-Ups: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this evening, looking to take one step closer to another Premier League title.

Challengers Liverpool drew level on points with the reigning champions on Tuesday night, with Sadio Mané's second-half header turning out to be the winner in a back and forth contest at Villa Park.

It is now Manchester City's turn - once again - to respond and pick up a vital three points. As it stands, the Blues need seven points from their remaining nine to guarantee back-to-back domestic triumphs for the second time under Pep Guardiola.

They face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first of the final three tasks tonight, with Pep Guardiola constantly describing this meeting as a 'final' during his press conference this week.  

In the reverse fixture, Raheem Sterling's 100th Premier League goal - that came from the penalty spot - was enough to see off Bruno Lage's side at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of this one, Pep Guardiola and Bruno Lage have now both confirmed their respective starting XI's to go head-to-head in Premier League action this evening!

Wolverhampton Wanderers

imago1011918672h

Starting XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Chiquinho, Jonny, Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez, Pedro Neto.

Substitutes: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Toti, Cundle, Fabio Silva, Hwang, Trincao, Mosquera.

Manchester City

imago1011868661h

Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo, Sterling, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Aké, Lavia, Palmer, Jesus, Grealish, Mahrez. 

Notable Manchester City Team News

imago1011898121h

Pep Guardiola confirmed there has been no changes to the availability within his Manchester City squad for this clash.

That means the trio of Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Kyle Walker remain out for the remainder of the season. 

However, Nathan Aké was back in training on Tuesday following a knock on his ankle. The Dutchman has been half-fit for weeks, but Pep Guardiola is hoping he is available for selection this weekend. 

imago1011895870h
