Confirmed Lineups: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City return to Premier League action with a visit to the South Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The Blues have been straight back into their rhythm since the October international break, winning back-to-back games against Burnley and Club Brugge in the past week.

Their return to domestic action see's them travel to the South Coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

Last season, the Seagulls produced a stunning comeback to beat the recently crowned Premier League champions 3-2 at the AMEX.

Here are the confirmed lineups for Saturday afternoon's clash-

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, Gundogan; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Palmer, Edozie, Mahrez

