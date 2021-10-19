    • October 19, 2021
    Confirmed Lineups: Club Brugge vs Manchester City (Champions League)

    Manchester City face Belgian side Club Brugge in the group-stage of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.
    The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways in Europe after suffering a 2-0 defeat against PSG in September.

    Despite sealing an emphatic 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig on matchday one, City remain third in the group as a result of their loss in Paris, where Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi sealed a smash-and-grab win for the Parisiens.

    Here are the confirmed lineups from Tuesday's clash at the Jan Breydel Stadium-

    Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Sobol; Sowah, Vanaken, Balanta, Rits, Nsoki; Lang, De Ketelaere

    Substitutes: Lammens, Maouassa, Ricca, Vormer, Izquierdo, van der Brempt, Dost, Mechele, Mbamba-Muanda

    Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

    Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Jesus, Sterling

