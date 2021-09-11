September 11, 2021
Confirmed Lineups: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City face a tricky test away at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Premier League champions will be looking for their third league win on the spin after recording 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal prior to the recent international break.

Pep Guardiola will be wary of the Foxes, who beat his side to claim the Community Shield in August.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the King Power Stadium-

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Caglar Soyuncu, Ryan Bertrand; Marc Albrighton, Wilfried Ndidi; Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

Substitutes: Jonny Evans, Danny Ward, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Patson Daka, Ademola Lookman, Boubakary Soumaré, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker; Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish

Substitutes: Scott Carson, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden

News

