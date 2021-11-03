Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

Manchester City host Club Brugge on matchday four of the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions will be looking to bounce back from two defeats on the spin last week, as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties before suffering a 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City handed a 5-1 thumping to Brugge on matchday three of the group-stage, with goals from Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Cole Palmer and a brace from Riyad Mahrez sealed a stylish victory for the Sky Blues in Belgium.

Ahead of an important derby clash with Manchester United on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's men need to make sure they get their morale back up to enter the tie with confidence after a shaky run of form recently.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium-

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Palmer, Sterling, Jesus

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Nsoki; Sobol, Rits, Vormer; Vanaken, Lang, De Ketelaere

Substitutes: Lammens, Shinton, Ricca, Maouassa, van der Brempt, Mbamba, Dost, Wesley, Sowah, Izquierdo

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra