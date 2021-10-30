Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    Manchester City host Crystal Palace on matchday ten of the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions will be looking to get back to winning ways after crashing out of the Carabao Cup against West Ham on penalties in mid-week.

    Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their previous eight league outings as they welcome Patrick Vieira's side to the east side of Manchester.

    Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium-

    Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Jesus, Foden, Grealish

    Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer

    Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Kouyate, McArthur; Gallagher, Ayew, Edouard; Zaha

    Substitutes: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Milivojevic, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Benteke

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

