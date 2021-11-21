Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Everton (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Premier League now entering a crucial part of the season.

The final international break of 2021 is officially over, and for four months it's purely club football.

The famously hectic winter schedule is now upon us, and it's normally the time we find out who the real contenders are for the Premier League crown.

Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side are in the mix once again, and a win against Rafa Benitez's Everton will be a good start on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues recently dismantled their local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford prior to the international break, and will now want to put a consistent run of results together and overtake Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium!

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, James McAtee, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus.

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Gordon, Allan, Delph, Gray; Townsend, Richarlison.

Substitutes: TBC.



You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra