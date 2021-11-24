Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)

Manchester City need a point against Paris Saint-Germain this evening to confirm qualification for the knockout stages of this year's UEFA Champions League.

Just six months ago, Pep Guardiola's side booked a place in their first-ever Champions League final with a 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain. Tonight, however, is a whole new prospect.

The Parisians have added quality to their already star-studded squad; including arguably the greatest ever footballer in Lionel Messi and European Championship-winning goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Manchester City are without a few of their stars in this fixture. Most notably Kevin De Bruyne, who tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium!

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Zinchenko; Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.

Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Paredes, Gueye; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

