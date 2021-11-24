Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League)
Just six months ago, Pep Guardiola's side booked a place in their first-ever Champions League final with a 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain. Tonight, however, is a whole new prospect.
The Parisians have added quality to their already star-studded squad; including arguably the greatest ever footballer in Lionel Messi and European Championship-winning goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Manchester City are without a few of their stars in this fixture. Most notably Kevin De Bruyne, who tested positive for COVID-19 on international duty with Belgium.
Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at the Etihad Stadium!
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Zinchenko; Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling.
Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee, Jesus.
Paris Saint-Germain: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Paredes, Gueye; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.
Substitutes:
