Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Southampton (Premier League)
The Sky Blues followed up a narrow win away at Leicester City last week with a 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with Jack Grealish netting on his first appearance in the competition.
Pep Guardiola's side will be aiming for their fourth league win on the spin against the Saints, who have made a slow start to the season with no wins in their first outings.
Here are the confirmed teams from Saturday's tie in the east side of Manchester-
Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, İlkay Gündoğan; Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
Substitutes: Scott Carson, Luke Mbete-Tabu, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Roméo Lavia, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, Ferran Torres
Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond; Adam Armstrong
Substitutes: Fraser Forster, Romain Perraud, Yan Valery, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Armando Broja
