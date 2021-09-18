September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Southampton (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Southampton to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
Author:
Publish date:

The Sky Blues followed up a narrow win away at Leicester City last week with a 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with Jack Grealish netting on his first appearance in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's side will be aiming for their fourth league win on the spin against the Saints, who have made a slow start to the season with no wins in their first outings.

Here are the confirmed teams from Saturday's tie in the east side of Manchester-

READ MORE: Jack Grealish makes bold statement about Champions League goal

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola provides injury latest on Laporte and Stones

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Nathan Aké, João Cancelo; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, İlkay Gündoğan; Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish

Substitutes: Scott Carson, Luke Mbete-Tabu, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Roméo Lavia, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, Ferran Torres

READ MORE: Juventus and Bayern Munich in 'battle' for Man City forward

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for Man City position change

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams, Nathan Redmond; Adam Armstrong

Substitutes: Fraser Forster, Romain Perraud, Yan Valery, Lyanco, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, Armando Broja

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35073584
Match Coverage

Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Southampton (Premier League)

sipa_34316827
News

Pep Guardiola Claims His Comments On Man City Fans Were 'Misunderstood'

sipa_31076662
Transfer Rumours

Man City's Aim to 'Disrupt' Barcelona Contract Talks with Star Forward - Call Received During Summer Window

sipa_32388352
Features/Opinions

Thrive Off Criticism, Silence the Critics: Raheem Sterling and a Pending Manchester City Resurgence

E_glyVhXsAUw92k
News

Kayky Trains With Man City First Team Following Fluminense Switch - First Words Revealed

sipa_33316678
Match Coverage

Man City vs Southampton (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

sipa_34664751
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker Returns to Starting Line-Up, Raheem Sterling to Start in Striker Role - Predicted Team: Man City vs Southampton (Premier League)

sipa_35071009
Match Coverage

Confirmed Team News and Injury Updates - Man City vs Southampton (Premier League)