Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon (Champions League)

Manchester City are set to welcome Sporting Lisbon to the Etihad Stadium for the second-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

After establishing a comfortable five-goal advantage in the opening leg of their knockout tie in Portugal in February, Manchester City will be looking to see off Ruben Amorim's side and seal a quarter-final berth for fifth Champions League campaign running.

A brace from Bernardo Silva and goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling saw the rampant Sky Blues batter Sporting in the first-leg, though Manchester City could field some youngsters on Wednesday due to a series of personnel issues in defence.

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake have all missed out for the Premier League champions, who sealed a 4-1 win over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium for the return-leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie:

Manchester City: Ederson; Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Bernardo, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Mbete, Slicker, Rodri, De Bruyne, McAtee, Mahrez, Kayky, Edozie, Grealish, Delap

Sporting Lisbon: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Luís Neto; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Matheus Reis, Tabata; Sarabia, Slimani, Paulinho

Substitutes: Paulo, Virginia, Feddal, Santos, Vinagre, Edwards, Esgaio, Essugo, Ribeiro, Veiga

