Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

    Manchester City take the short trip across town to face local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.
    Author:

    The Blues are looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, whilst the Red Devils are looking to ease some pressure on their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

    Manchester City have had a pretty dismal derby day record as of late. The last time Pep Guardiola's side took all three point in this fixture in the Premier League was April 2019 - courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané

    Pep Guardiola will want to finally get one over on Solskjær and get City's title charge back on track.

    Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at Old Trafford-

    Read More

    Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Jesus, De Bruyne, Foden.

    Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling.

    Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo.

    Substitutes: Henderson, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35071981 (1)
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

    just now
    sipa_31394882
    News

    "We're Going to Try and Stop Him!" - Bernardo Silva Sends Out Derby Day Warning to Man United Star

    53 minutes ago
    sipa_35115419
    Match Coverage

    Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    sipa_32552106
    Match Coverage

    Pep's Poor Record Against Solskjaer and An Impressive Defensive Stat - Man United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    13 hours ago
    sipa_32552106
    Match Coverage

    Man United vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    14 hours ago
    sipa_34998474
    News

    Man City Receive Major Kyle Walker Fitness Update Just Hours Before Man United Showdown

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35908357
    News

    Portugal Manager Suggests Man City Star May Already Be Past His Best

    14 hours ago
    imago1007461790h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Makes Man City Admission Providing Boost Ahead of Man United Clash

    16 hours ago