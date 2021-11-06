Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City take the short trip across town to face local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Blues are looking to bounce back from a shock 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, whilst the Red Devils are looking to ease some pressure on their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Manchester City have had a pretty dismal derby day record as of late. The last time Pep Guardiola's side took all three point in this fixture in the Premier League was April 2019 - courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané

Pep Guardiola will want to finally get one over on Solskjær and get City's title charge back on track.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the clash at Old Trafford-

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo; Jesus, De Bruyne, Foden.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Aké, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Greenwood, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Henderson, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Dalot, Sancho, Telles, Matic, van de Beek.

