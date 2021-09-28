Raheem Sterling Leads the Line, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne in Midfield - Confirmed Line-ups: PSG vs Man City (Champions League)

The Sky Blues made it two wins on the bounce with an impressive victory away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus netting the all-important winner for Pep Guardiola's side.

With the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne back in the frame for the Champions League finalists, the Manchester side will be looking to gain further momentum ahead of a crucial tie against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Here are the confirmed lineups from the heavyweight clash at the Parc des Princes-

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for major pay rise in fresh Man City contract agreement

READ MORE: Gabriel Jesus provides insight into Man City position change

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Ander Herrera, Verratti, Gueye; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Substitutes: Navas, Letellier, Paredes, Icardi, Danilo, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Kurzawa, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Dina Ebimbe

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, McAtee, Jesus, Foden, Torres

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra