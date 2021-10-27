    • October 27, 2021
    Confirmed Lineups: West Ham vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup)

    Manchester City face West Ham in the Round of 16 stage of the Carabao Cup at the London Stadium on Wednesday evening.
    The Premier League champions will take on David Moyes' side as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals following a 6-1 demolition of League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round.

    City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed after his side's weekend win at Brighton that a number of academy stars will feature for the Sky Blues ahead of key clashes against Club Brugge and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

    Here are the confirmed lineups from Wednesday's clash in east London-

    West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Lanzini; Vlasic, Yarmolenko

    Substitutes: Randolph, Ashby, Coufal, Zouma, Baptiste, Chesters, Fornals, Benrahama, Bowen

    Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling

    Substitutes: Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Edozie, Grealish, Foden, Jesus

