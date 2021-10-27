Confirmed Lineups: West Ham vs Manchester City (Carabao Cup)
The Premier League champions will take on David Moyes' side as they look to book a place in the quarter-finals following a 6-1 demolition of League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round.
City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed after his side's weekend win at Brighton that a number of academy stars will feature for the Sky Blues ahead of key clashes against Club Brugge and Manchester United in the coming weeks.
Here are the confirmed lineups from Wednesday's clash in east London-
West Ham: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Masuaku; Soucek, Noble, Lanzini; Vlasic, Yarmolenko
Substitutes: Randolph, Ashby, Coufal, Zouma, Baptiste, Chesters, Fornals, Benrahama, Bowen
Manchester City: Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Palmer, Sterling
Substitutes: Carson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Edozie, Grealish, Foden, Jesus
