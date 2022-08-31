Confirmed Manchester City XI Vs Nottingham Forest; Julian Alvarez Starts

Manchester City go into their fifth game of the Premier League season looking to extent their unbeaten start as they attempt to defend their crown as well as win their third title on the bounce.

They have faced West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Crystal Palace so far gaining ten points in those games.

City dropped points against Newcastle but came from behind managing to get a point in a 3-3 draw.

Guardiola's side also had to come from two goals behind yet again against Crystal Palace but they won thanks to an inspired Erling Haaland hat-trick.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Julian Alvarez gets his first Premier League start

There has been two changes to the side that came from behind to win 4-2 against Palace on the weekend with the Argentine Julian Alvarez getting his first start in the Premier League out wide.

Haaland keeps his place even though Guardiola hinted at rotating him and Phil Foden completes the front three.

The other changes comes in the midfield as star man Kevin De Bruyne has been dropped down to the bench and in his place is captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Rodri and Bernardo Silva keep their place in the midfield three.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The back five stays the same even though they conceded two soft goals at the weekend.

John Stones and Ruben Dias are the only senior centre-backs available to Guardiola which will be why they are close to completing the transfer of Manuel Akanji.

