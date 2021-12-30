Confirmed Match Officials: Arsenal vs Man City (Premier League)

Stuart Attwell will be referee for Manchester City's trip to North London to face Arsenal on New Year's Day, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City will kick off 2022 with a crunch clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, although Gunners boss and former City assistant coach Mikel Arteta won't be in the dugout for the fixture, after the Spaniard tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blues are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with victory over a rejuvenated Arsenal side, who moved into the top four after a 5-0 win over Norwich last weekend.

Arsenal have won their last four matches in the Premier League, though they haven't beaten Manchester City since in the top-flight since 2015; with the Blues having won 11 of the last 12 meetings in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Arsenal 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in August, with Ferran Torres, who has now officially signed for Barcelona, scoring twice during the game.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the New Year's Day clash.

Match Referee

Stuart Attwell will take charge of his 149th Premier League match on Saturday, with the 39 year-old set kick off proceedings in the Premier League for 2022.

Attwell, who made his top-flight debut in 2008, has refereed 13 games so far this season, showing 46 yellow cards and no red cards, to date.

The referee, has taken charge of both Arsenal and Manchester City already this campaign, with the 39 year-old having been the referee for the Blues' 3-0 win over Everton at the Etihad Stadium in November.

Assistant Referees

Attwell is set to be accompanied by Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Simon Long at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings at Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillet, with the Australian referee to be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Derek Eaton.

Fourth Official

The Emirates Stadium dugouts will be manned by Kevin Friend, who has been appointed as Fourth Official.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra