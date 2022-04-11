Confirmed Match Officials: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Daniel Siebert will lead an all German team of match officials when Manchester City travel to Atletico Madrid for the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final tie on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City will take a slender 1-0 lead into Wednesday's second-leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano, courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne - who's 70th minute strike proved the difference at the Etihad Stadium last Tuesday.

During a dominant first-leg performance, the Blues prevented Atletico Madrid from registering a single attempt, as Pep Guardiola's side look to set-up a semi-final tie against either Chelsea or Real Madrid - with the latter taking a 3-1 lead into the second-leg of their quarter-final.

Manchester City were pegged back twice during a pulsating top of the table clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, as the Blues had to settle for a 2-2 draw despite creating a host of chances.

Kevin De Bruyne's deflected effort gave Manchester City an early 1-0 lead, while Gabriel Jesus - who is suspended for Wednesday's trip to the Spanish capital - reinstated Manchester City's advantage on the 37th minute.

Atletico meanwhile suffered a second consecutive loss, as 17th placed Mallorca beat the current Spanish Champions 1-0 in a shock result on Saturday, with Diego Simeone's side registering just one attempt on target is a dismal defeat.

Manchester City will be the third English opponent to be welcomed to the Wanda Metropolitano this season, with Los Colchoneros having already failed to beat both Liverpool and Manchester United on home soil.

Ahead of Wednesday's crucial quarter-final second-leg clash in Madrid, UEFA have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Match Referee Daniel Siebert will be in charge of proceedings on Wednesday, with UEFA appointing the German as referee for Atletico Madrid versus Manchester City. The 37 year-old, who was Fourth Official when the Blues beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in 2020, has officiated on 29 occasions already this season, showing 102 yellow cards and three red cards. Siebert was the referee at the Wanda Metropolitano in October, when Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 and Antoine Griezmann was sent off. Assistant Referees The 37 year-old referee will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn in Madrid on Wednesday night. Video Assistant Referees Bundesliga referee Marco Fritz has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for Wednesday's quarter-final clash, with the 40 year-old alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Christian Dingert. Fourth Official

German referee Felix Zwayer has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's quarter-final clash, with the 40 year-old in charge of both dugouts, and the conduct of managers Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube