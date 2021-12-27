Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

    The Premier League have announced that David Coote will be the referee for Manchester City's first game against Brentford since 1996, when the two sides face one another in the Premier League in midweek.
    Author:

    City, who find themselves embroiled in a title battle with Liverpool and Chelsea, will play their final game of this calendar year away to Brentford in West London, on Wednesday evening. 

    Thomas Frank's side have had a satisfactory start to life in the top-flight, after getting promoted from the Championship for the first-time in the London's clubs history. 

    Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium so far this season, with The Bees now preparing themselves to welcome the reigning Premier League Champions. 

    Ahead of the Blues' final game of 2021, the Premier League have confirmed which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening. 

    Match Referee

    David Coote will take charge of his 60th top-flight fixture on Wednesday, when Pep Guardiola's side travel to face Brentford in the capital. 

    Read More

    The referee, who made his Premier League debut in 2018, has refereed 13 games so far this season; showing 58 yellow cards and three red cards. 

    Coote, who's last game was Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves, last officiated a match involving Manchester City in May, when Sergio Aguero scored during a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. 

    Assistant Referees

    David Coote will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Nick Hopton in West London on Wednesday. 

    Video Assistant Referees

    Jarred Gillett, who made his Premier League debut earlier this season, has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee, while Sian Massey-Ellis will be alongside the Australian at Stockley Park, as she has been appointed as Assistant Video Assistant Referee. 

    Fourth Official

    Craig Pawson has been named as Fourth Official for Manchester City's first game against Brentford this century.  

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    Match Coverage

    Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Significant Landmarks - Brentford vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    11 minutes ago
    imago1008866795h
    News

    Jurgen Klopp Mentions John Stones' Goalline Clearance During Comparison Between Liverpool and Man City

    56 minutes ago
    imago1007404603h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Would Have ‘No Problem’ Playing Man City Youngster Regularly Following Ferran Torres Departure

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35386455
    News

    "Under-rated, Under-appreciated!" - Manchester United Legend Heaps Praise on Man City Star

    2 hours ago
    Jack Grealish Cover
    Match Coverage

    Fernandinho Replaced, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden BOTH to Return - Predicted XI: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

    2 hours ago
    imago1008853737h
    News

    NINE Man City Stars Named Among 30 Best Premier League Players From 2021

    3 hours ago
    Pep CX
    News

    Premier League Coach Names Pep Guardiola 'Greatest Manager of the Modern Era'

    4 hours ago
    imago1006611686h
    News

    "Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

    5 hours ago