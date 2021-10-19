Confirmed Match Officials: Brighton vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City's Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday evening will be officiated by Kevin Friend, the Premier League have announced.

The Blues suffered a shock 3-2 defeat when they last travelled to the AMEX Stadium in May - a first defeat to the Seagulls since 1989.

Manchester City had won the four previous matches by an aggregate score of 14-1, with a 4-1 victory in 2019 famously securing Pep Guardiola's second Premier League title.

Both sides are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches going into Saturday's match on the South Coast, with Graham Potter's side just two points behind Manchester City in the table.

Despite the impressive start, the Seagulls have drawn their last three league matches, while the Blues beat Burnley last time out - although travel to face Club Brugge in the Champions League before the weekend.

Bernardo Silva continued his phenomenal start to the season with an early goal, before a thunderous 70th minute strike from Kevin De Bruyne doubled the Blues' lead.

Joao Cancelo was sent off when the two sides last met, as the Premier League Champions blew a two-goal lead in the latter stages of the season.

Ahead of Manchester City's trip to the seaside on Saturday evening, the Premier League have confirmed which match officials will be involved in the fixture.

Match Referee

Kevin Friend will be the man in the middle on Saturday evening, with the 50 year-old taking charge of his 259th top-flight fixture.

Friend has officiated a total of six games already this season, showing 19 yellow cards and awarding one penalty in the process - but is yet to send off any players.

The referee last took charge of the Blues towards the end of last season, when the already-crowned Premier League champions faced Newcastle at St James' Park - a game in which Pep Guardiola's side came out 4-3 winners, courtesy of a Ferran Torres hat-trick.

Assistant Referees

Kevin Friend will be joined at the AMEX stadium by assistant referees Adrian Holmes and Simon Long.

Video Assistant Referees

Watching the fixture from Stockley Park will be Paul Tierney, who has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee. The referee who took charge of Manchester City's 2-2 draw with Liverpool before the international break will be joined by Constantine Hatzidakis, who is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Also in attendance will be Simon Hooper, with the referee in charge of the dugouts after he was named as fourth official.

