Confirmed Match Officials: Burnley vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Craig Pawson will take charge of Saturday's Premier League clash between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor.

Manchester City travel to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, as the Premier League leaders return to action following the latest international break.

The Blues, who have dropped seven points from their last seven Premier League matches, find a buoyant Liverpool just one point behind them in the table, ahead of a showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 10th April.

Double-headers against Atletico Madrid and Jurgen Klopp's reds await Manchester City during the penultimate month of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola's side still competing on three fronts.

Before those crunch matches, City face the short trip to Burnley on Saturday, with Sean Dyche's side four points from safety and winless in their last four outings, suffering a potentially devastating defeat to Brentford prior to the international break.

The Clarets have won just three matches all season in the league, and have failed the beat City in any of their last 14 attempts in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola's team can make it ten consecutive wins against Burnley this weekend, with a 2-0 win in October at the Etihad, securing the three points that afternoon. Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne both scored during that match, as Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden made up the Blues' front three.

Ahead of Saturday's return to action following the March international break, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at Turf Moor this weekend.

Match Referee IMAGO / News Images Craig Pawson will take charge of his 201st top-flight match on Saturday, with the 43 year-old having been named as the referee for the meeting at Turf Moor. Pawson, who has refereed 30 matches so far this season, showing 126 yellow cards and six red cards, has officiated the Blues once previously during the campaign. The 43 year-old was in charge for City's 1-0 win over Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in January, while Pawson last refereed the Clarets in February, when they drew 0-0 at home to Watford. Assistant Referees IMAGO / Action Plus Craig Pawson will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Harry Lennard and Richard West at Turf Moor this weekend. Video Assistant Referees IMAGO / Action Plus Jonathan Moss has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for Saturday's match, and the referee will be overviewing proceedings alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis. Fourth Official IMAGO / NurPhoto

Michael Salisbury has been named as Fourth Official for Saturday's match at Turf Moor, with the referee overseeing proceedings within the two dugouts and the conduct of managers Sean Dyche and Pep Guardiola.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube