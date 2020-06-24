Confirmed Match Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Stuart Attwell is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola's side are back in action, just three days after dismantling a weakened and disappointing Burnley side at the Etihad Stadium. Two goals from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez, as well as a David Silva strike rounded-off an embarrassing evening for Sean Dyche's men on and off the pitch.

Stuart Attwell (37) will be the man in the middle on Thursday night, supported by assistant referees Lee Betts and Constantine Hatzidakis. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Kevin Friend.

Attwell will be taking charge of his 12th game involving Manchester City. The 37-year-old’s previous game involving Pep Guardiola's side came at the Etihad Stadium - the 1-0 win over West Ham in late February; a game that saw no cards but one awarded penalty in favour of the home side.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Craig Pawson (VAR) and Stephen Child (Assistant VAR) - Graham Kane has been named as the replacement official.

Match referee Attwell will take charge of his 17th Premier League fixture of the season on Thursday night. The Warwickshire-born official has handed out 71 yellow cards in his previous 16 matches, dismissing players on two occasions and awarding four penalties.

