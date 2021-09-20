The Premier League have announced that Michael Oliver will be the referee for Manchester City's top of the table clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

City, who dropped points in a dismal display against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, are gearing up for a huge week of action, with matches against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola's side will face Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before attention quickly turns to trying to beat a Chelsea side which inflicted three defeats on the Premier League Champions during the latter stages of the last campaign.

So far unsuccessful against Thomas Tuchel's robust Chelsea side, Manchester City have won just one of their last four meetings with the London club across all competitions.

The Sky Blues were frustrated in both the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Champions League Final in Porto against Chelsea, with Manchester City failing to score in both matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Stamford Bridge, here are all the details surrounding match official appointments for the fixture.

Match Referee

Mike Dean may have taken charge of Manchester City vs Chelsea on eight occasions, however it has been announced that Michael Oliver will be the man in the middle on Saturday lunchtime.

Oliver, who took charge of Arsenal against Norwich in his last Premier League outing, has taken charge of four matches so far this season.

The 36 year-old has shown a total of 12 yellow cards and one red card in his opening four Premier League matches, awarding no penalties in the process.

The referee last took charge of Manchester City last May, when the Pep Guardiola's side defeated Everton 5-0 on the final day of the 2020/2021 campaign.

Assistant Referees

Michael Oliver will be joined by assistant referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Darren England, with the official being joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Dan Robathan at the Premier League's VAR hub - a location that was kept busy the last time Manchester City were in Premier League action.

Fourth Official

Also at Stamford Bridge this weekend will be Robert Jones. The referee will be in charge of the dugouts, as he has been appointed as fourth official.

