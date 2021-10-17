Confirmed Match Officials: Club Brugge vs Man City (Champions League)

István Kovács will lead a predominantly Romanian team of match officials when Manchester City face Club Brugge in matchday three of the Champions League on Tuesday.

City suffered a first-ever defeat to Paris Saint Germain in Europe last time out, as sublime goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi inflicted a 2-0 loss on the Sky Blues at the Parc des Princes.

The Champions League group-stage will reach its half-way point in midweek, with Pep Guardiola's side travelling to Belgium to face Pro League outfit Club Brugge on Tuesday evening.

The Bruges-based club are unbeaten in the competition so far this season, with the Club Brugge currently above the Blues in Group A after avoiding defeat against PSG and RB Leipzig.

City returned to Premier League action on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley, as they maintained their solid start to the new campaign.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne secured the three points, as John Stones got his first minutes for the Blues this season and Cole Palmer made an impressive cameo appearance before netting a treble for the U-23's.

Ahead of City's trip to Belgium on Tuesday, UEFA have confirmed the match official appointments for the fixture at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Match Referee

Romanian referee István Kovács will lead an all-Romanian on-field team of officials on Tuesday evening.

The 37-year-old has taken charge of 13 games across all competitions so far this season, handing a total of 63 yellow cards and two red cards.

Kovács was the referee for Inter Milan's draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in September, while he was also fourth official when City beat Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the competition at the Etihad Stadium in April.

Assistant Referees

The Romanian referee will be joined in Belgium by assistant referees Vasile Florin Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene in mid-week.

Video Assistant Referees

Paolo Valeri will be overviewing proceedings from UEFA's VAR hub, with the Italian official appointed as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the match. He will be alongside Swiss official Fedayi San, who is the Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) on Tuesday.

Fourth Official

Overseeing the dugouts at the Jan Breydelstadion on Tuesday will be Marian Alexandru Barbu, who has been appointed as fourth official for the match.

