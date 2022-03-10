Confirmed Match Officials: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Crystal Palace are one of just two teams to have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League so far this season, with Patrick Vieira's side inflicting a 2-0 defeat on the Blues at the Etihad Stadium back in October.

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped points on just two occasions since that defeat, and remain six-points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table - despite Jurgen Klopp's side having a game in hand - after a 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice in last weekend's Derby Day demolition at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City secured their 31st win of the ongoing campaign.

Prior to the trip south, Manchester City have a Champions League last-16 second-leg to contend with on Wednesday night, although the 5-0 lead and expected changes to Pep Guardiola's starting eleven should give them ample time to recover sufficiently.

Crystal Palace on the other hand, have won two of their last three Premier League matches and set-up an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Everton following a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the start of the month.

Ahead of Monday's trip to London to face Crystal Palace, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the match at Selhurst Park.

Match Referee IMAGO / PA Images Martin Atkinson has been appointed as the match referee for Monday night's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, taking charge of his 455th Premier League match. The 50 year-old, who's top-flight debut in 2004 was also game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, last took charge of the Blues back in December, when Guardiola's side thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at St James' Park. Assistant Referees IMAGO / PRiME Media Images IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Match referee Martin Atkinson will be accompanied at Selhurst Park by Assistant Referees, Lee Betts (top) and Richard West (bottom). Video Assistant Referees IMAGO / News Images IMAGO / Team 2 Overviewing proceedings from South London on Monday night will be Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillett (top), and Assistant Video Assistant Referee, Harry Lennard (bottom). Fourth Official

Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday's meeting between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, overseeing proceedings within the two dugouts and the conduct of managers Patrick Vieira and Pep Guardiola.

