Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City's trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Monday evening.

Crystal Palace are one of just two teams to have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League so far this season, with Patrick Vieira's side inflicting a 2-0 defeat on the Blues at the Etihad Stadium back in October. 

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped points on just two occasions since that defeat, and remain six-points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table - despite Jurgen Klopp's side having a game in hand - after a 4-1 win over Manchester United. 

Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez each scored twice in last weekend's Derby Day demolition at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City secured their 31st win of the ongoing campaign. 

Prior to the trip south, Manchester City have a Champions League last-16 second-leg to contend with on Wednesday night, although the 5-0 lead and expected changes to Pep Guardiola's starting eleven should give them ample time to recover sufficiently.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crystal Palace on the other hand, have won two of their last three Premier League matches and set-up an FA Cup quarter-final tie with Everton following a 2-1 win over Stoke City at the start of the month. 

Ahead of Monday's trip to London to face Crystal Palace, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the match at Selhurst Park.

Match Referee

imago1008765681h

Martin Atkinson has been appointed as the match referee for Monday night's game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, taking charge of his 455th Premier League match. 

The 50 year-old, who's top-flight debut in 2004 was also game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, last took charge of the Blues back in December, when Guardiola's side thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at St James' Park. 

Assistant Referees

imago0032728660h
imago0048920207h

Match referee Martin Atkinson will be accompanied at Selhurst Park by Assistant Referees, Lee Betts (top) and Richard West (bottom).

Video Assistant Referees

imago1010461050h
imago0027647170h

Overviewing proceedings from South London on Monday night will be Video Assistant Referee Jarred Gillett (top), and Assistant Video Assistant Referee, Harry Lennard (bottom).

Fourth Official

imago1009803436h

Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Monday's meeting between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, overseeing proceedings within the two dugouts and the conduct of managers Patrick Vieira and Pep Guardiola.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010475848h
News

"We Are The Face Of The Club" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Club Scrutiny Amid Chelsea Sanctions

By Harry Winters19 minutes ago
imago1009359523h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Prepared to BETTER Any Offer Made by Real Madrid OR Barcelona for Erling Haaland This Summer

By Adam Booker1 hour ago
imago1010474225h
News

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City's Young Players Should 'Stay Around Scott Carson as Much as Possible'

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1010475013h
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Major Manchester City Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Harry Siddall1 hour ago
imago1009598323h
News

Manchester City Beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to Signing of In-Demand Striker, Reveals Club's Vice-President

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
imago1009312729h
Transfer Rumours

"Yes, He Is Going!" - Sky Germany Confirm Erling Haaland Future With Borussia Dortmund Insight as Manchester City Circle

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1010449247h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Set to Make New Attempt for Harry Kane as the Tottenham Striker Will NOT Renew His Contract

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1009598325h
News

Pep Guardiola Confirms Future of Julian Alvarez at Manchester City Amid Reports of Extended River Plate Stay

By Adam Booker4 hours ago