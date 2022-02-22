Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Everton vs Man City (Premier League)

Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways on Saturday evening, when they travel to Merseyside to face a relegation threatened Everton side - now managed by Frank Lampard - at Goodison Park. 

City's remarkable unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Harry Kane scored twice to inflict a dramatic 3-2 defeat on the Premier League leaders. 

The loss, which slashed the Blues' lead at the top of table, was Manchester City's first in the league since October, and just their second loss across all competitions since December. 

Pep Guardiola's side will look to bounce back on Saturday, as they go in search of their tenth consecutive win over Everton, with the Toffees having won just one of their last five matches and just four points clear of the relegation zone. 

Frank Lampard's team were beaten 2-0 by Southampton last weekend, and have won just six matches in the Premier League all season. 

Rodri scored a screamer during a 3-0 win over the Merseyside club earlier in the campaign, with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva also on the scoresheet during that win in November. 

Ahead of the meeting at Goodison Park, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Saturday evening's fixture. 

Read More

Match Referee

Paul Tierney has been appointed as the referee for Saturday's clash between Everton and Manchester City, with the 41 year-old official set to take charge of his 121st top-flight game. 

Tierney, who has refereed 24 games so far this season, has shown 91 yellow cards and one red card. 

Saturday’s game will be Tierney's fifth match involving Manchester City this season, with the referee having been charge of the Blues' matches against Leicester, Liverpool and most recently, the 7-0 win over Leeds United. 

Assistant Referees

Paul Tierney will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Stuart Burt at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. 

Video Assistant Referees

Monitoring proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Chris Kavanagh and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Gary Beswick.   

Fourth Official

The Goodison Park dugouts will be manned by Martin Atkinson, who has been named as Fourth Official. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1007060185h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Everton vs Man City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters
19 seconds ago
VOYCENOW x OneFootball 3
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper Teams Up With OneFootball to Launch New Fashion Collection

By Freddie Pye
33 minutes ago
Pep Cover Close
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Why Manchester City's Premier League Title Run-In Will Be 'Difficult' Following Tottenham Loss

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 hour ago
Kane chomu
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Stance on Potential Harry Kane Swoop Revealed Following Tottenham Clash

By Srinivas Sadhanand
2 hours ago
CIty Players Cover vs Spurs Home
News

"We Were Who We Normally Were" - Pep Guardiola Defends Manchester City's Display in Tottenham Loss

By Srinivas Sadhanand
13 hours ago
imago1006799192h
Transfer Rumours

Swansea City Given Option to Extend Manchester City Defender's Loan Until End of Next Season

By Harry Winters
14 hours ago
aguero-mosaic
News

Sergio Aguero Reveals Completion Date for Manchester City Statue

By Freddie Pye
14 hours ago
Laporte vs Brentford Away 2
News

"I Love to Hear the Fans Singing My Name!" - Man City Defender Admits to Being 'Very Lucky' As Etihad Fans Dedicate Chants

By Srinivas Sadhanand
15 hours ago