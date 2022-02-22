Confirmed Match Officials: Everton vs Man City (Premier League)

Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City will look to return to winning ways on Saturday evening, when they travel to Merseyside to face a relegation threatened Everton side - now managed by Frank Lampard - at Goodison Park.

City's remarkable unbeaten streak in the Premier League came to an end at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, as Harry Kane scored twice to inflict a dramatic 3-2 defeat on the Premier League leaders.

The loss, which slashed the Blues' lead at the top of table, was Manchester City's first in the league since October, and just their second loss across all competitions since December.

Pep Guardiola's side will look to bounce back on Saturday, as they go in search of their tenth consecutive win over Everton, with the Toffees having won just one of their last five matches and just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Frank Lampard's team were beaten 2-0 by Southampton last weekend, and have won just six matches in the Premier League all season.

Rodri scored a screamer during a 3-0 win over the Merseyside club earlier in the campaign, with Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva also on the scoresheet during that win in November.

Ahead of the meeting at Goodison Park, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Saturday evening's fixture.

Match Referee

Paul Tierney has been appointed as the referee for Saturday's clash between Everton and Manchester City, with the 41 year-old official set to take charge of his 121st top-flight game.

Tierney, who has refereed 24 games so far this season, has shown 91 yellow cards and one red card.

Saturday’s game will be Tierney's fifth match involving Manchester City this season, with the referee having been charge of the Blues' matches against Leicester, Liverpool and most recently, the 7-0 win over Leeds United.

Assistant Referees

Paul Tierney will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Stuart Burt at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

Video Assistant Referees

Monitoring proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Chris Kavanagh and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Gary Beswick.

Fourth Official

The Goodison Park dugouts will be manned by Martin Atkinson, who has been named as Fourth Official.

