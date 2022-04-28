Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Paul Tierney will take charge of Saturday evening's match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road, the Premier League have announced this week.

Manchester City will need to win at Elland Road for the first time since Leeds' return to the top-flight, if they are to keep their hopes of retaining the Premier League title in their own hands. 

Pep Guardiola's side are just five wins away from winning their fourth Premier League title of the Catalan's reign, after Gabriel Jesus scored four goals during a 5-1 thrashing of Watford last weekend. 

Jesus, who is widely reported to be actively looking to move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, scored two goals in each half last Saturday, while Rodri scored a sensational half-volley on the brink of half-time. 

Saturday's result could have seismic implications, with Manchester City playing after Liverpool's visit to St James' Park, and Leeds finding themselves just five points clear of the relegation zone - despite being unbeaten in their last five league matches. 

Manchester City smashed Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in December, but are winless at Elland Road since 2000, and had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Yorkshire last season. 

The visit of the Premier League Champions is the first of three tough upcoming games for Jesse Marsch's side, with matches against Arsenal and Chelsea immediately following Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

Ahead of Saturday's match, which is set to have huge implications at both ends of the table, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at Elland Road. 

Match Referee

imago1007060185h

Paul Tierney has been named as the referee for Saturday evening's clash at Elland Road, with the 41 year-old set to take charge of Pep Guardiola's side for a sixth time this season. 

Tierney, who was also in charge when Manchester City thrashed Leeds 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium back in December, has taken charge of 30 matches so far this season; showing 106 yellow cards and two red cards. 

The 41 year-old last refereed Machester City in February, when the Blues beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park. 

Assistant Referees

imago0048163039h

Paul Tierney will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies at Elland Road this weekend, the Premier League have confirmed. 

Video Assistant Referees

imago1010265830h

Darren England, who was in charge at Selhurst Park on Monday night when Leeds drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace, has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee for Saturday's meeting. 

Darren England will be alongside Gary Beswick, who has been named as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee

Fourth Official

imago1011232758h

Robert Jones has been appointed as Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the  referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers Jesse Marsch and Pep Guardiola . 

