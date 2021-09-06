Confirmed Match Officials: Leicester City vs Manchester City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City's trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City will be looking to make it three Premier League victories on the bounce, as the Blues return to action following the international break this weekend.

City, who have six points from their opening three matches, will travel to the Midlands at the weekend, as they face Leicester City on Saturday, before welcoming Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the Etihad on Tuesday evening in the Champions League.

The Blues have already suffered defeat to Leicester this campaign, with the Foxes having beaten Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield, after Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty.

Pep Guardiola has a mixed record at The King Power Stadium, with City having won just two of their last five matches in all competitions, although the Premier League Champions have won the last two matches.

The Premier League's unanimous decision to prevent players travelling to "Red List" countries during the international break means that Ederson - who has just signed a new contract with Manchester City, and Gabriel Jesus - who has been a key in City's last two matches, will both be available for selection on Saturday.

Ahead of matchweek four, here are all the details surrounding the appointed match officials for Manchester City's meeting with Leicester City at the weekend.

Match Referee

Paul Tierney will be the man in the middle at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with the 40 year-old referee taking charge of his 5th match of the season.

Tierney took charge of Manchester City on two occasions last season, with the last game being the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Leicester City in the Community Shield last August.

Assistant Referees

Paul Tierney will be joined by assistant referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies at the King Power on Saturday.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Richard West.

Fourth Official

Meanwhile, in charge of the dugouts on Saturday will be Andy Madley, with the referee having been appointed as fourth official for Saturday's fixture.

