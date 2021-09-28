September 28, 2021
Confirmed Match Officials: Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Paul Tierney will be in charge at Anfield this weekend, as England's two most dominant forces face one another on Sunday afternoon.
City, who reclaimed the Premier League title from the Merseyside club last season, thrashed Liverpool 4-1 back in February - their first victory at Anfield since a Nicolas Anelka brace in 2003. 

Fittingly, an Ilkay Gundogan brace helped the Blues to a sensational victory that afternoon last season, as Manchester City put on a second-half show and put four past Jurgen Klopp's side for the second time in three matches. 

The two North-West heavyweights are separated by just one point at the top of the table this season so far, after Manchester City overcame Chelsea in East London on Saturday. 

An impressive City bounced back from the disappointing draw against Southampton to beat the reigning European Champions at Stamford Bridge, while Liverpool had to settle for a draw in the capital against Brentford on the same weekend. 

Jurgen Klopp's side have been Pep Guardiola's fiercest threat in recent years, with Liverpool famously finishing one point behind the Blues in 2018, and taking Manchester City's crown 12 months later.  

Despite the Blues' abysmal Anfield record, Manchester City have lost just one of the last seven meetings between the two sides in all competitions. 

Ahead of the 188th meeting between these two North-West rivals, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Sunday's scintillating clash.

Match Referee

Paul Tierney will be the man in the middle on Sunday afternoon, with the 40 year-old referee taking charge of this fixture for the first time in his career. 

Tierney has taken charge of six games already this season, showing a total of 19 yellow cards, zero red cards, while also awarding two penalties in the process. 

The referee last took charge of the Premier League Champions this month, when they faced Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in a 1-0 victory, while Tierney also took charge of Manchester City's Community Shield defeat back in August - also against the Foxes.

Assistant Referees

The Premier League have also confirmed that Paul Tierney will be joined at Anfield by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Constantine Hatzidakis on Sunday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

Monitoring the match from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Stuart Attwell, who will be accompanied by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Marc Perry at the Premier League's VAR hub.

Fourth Official

Also on Merseyside will be Mike Dean, with the 53 year-old having been appointed as fourth official for this weekend's top six clash. 

Confirmed Match Officials: Liverpool vs Man City (Premier League)

