Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Liverpool in the Premier League.

It's straight back to action for Pep Guardiola's side, after cruising through to the semi-finals of this seasons Emirates FA Cup - a win that means Manchester City will be making their 19th trip to the capital for a date at Wembley Stadium since 2010. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling secured a comfortable outing in the North-East with Claudio Bravo and the City defence having very little to do all afternoon.

Anthony Taylor (41) will be the man in the middle on Thursday night, supported by assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Mike Dean.

Taylor will be taking charge of his 25th game involving Manchester City. The 41-year-old’s previous game involving Pep Guardiola's side came at the Etihad Stadium - the 3-0 win over Arsenal in the second game of Project Restart.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Stuart Attwell (VAR) and Stephen Child (Assistant VAR). Akil Howson has been named as the replacement official.

Match referee Taylor will take charge of his 27th Premier League fixture of the season on Thursday night. The Manchester-born official has handed out 105 yellow cards in his previous 26 matches, dismissing players on seven occasions and awarding 14 penalties.

