Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the return of Premier League action.

Pep Guardiola's side return to Premier League action after over three months away from the competition following the postponement of football around the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First up for Manchester City - the return of Mikel Arteta to the Etihad Stadium.

Anthony Taylor (41) will be the man in the middle on Wednesday night, supported by assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Martin Atkinson.

Taylor will be taking charge of his 24th game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 250th game in the Premier League. The 41-year-old’s previous game in the competition came at Selhurst Park - overseeing a 1-0 win for Crystal Palace against Watford; a game that saw a total of eight yellow cards.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Stuart Attwell (VAR) and Stephen Child (Assistant VAR).

Match referee Taylor will take charge of his 24th Premier League fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The Manchester-born official has handed out 100 yellow cards in his previous 23 matches, dismissing players on four occasions and awarding 13 penalties.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!