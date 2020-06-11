City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Freddie Pye

Anthony Taylor is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, as Manchester City take on Arsenal in the return of Premier League action.

Pep Guardiola's side return to Premier League action after over three months away from the competition following the postponement of football around the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First up for Manchester City - the return of Mikel Arteta to the Etihad Stadium.

Anthony Taylor (41) will be the man in the middle on Wednesday night, supported by assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Martin Atkinson.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-man-utd

Taylor will be taking charge of his 24th game involving Manchester City, while Wednesday night will mark his 250th game in the Premier League. The 41-year-old’s previous game in the competition came at Selhurst Park - overseeing a 1-0 win for Crystal Palace against Watford; a game that saw a total of eight yellow cards.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Stuart Attwell (VAR) and Stephen Child (Assistant VAR).

manchester-city-v-newcastle-united-capital-one-cup-fourth-round

Match referee Taylor will take charge of his 24th Premier League fixture of the season on Wednesday night. The Manchester-born official has handed out 100 yellow cards in his previous 23 matches, dismissing players on four occasions and awarding 13 penalties.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City step up training with friendly at Etihad Stadium involving first-team players

Manchester City have stepped up preparations for the return of the Premier League with a friendly fixture involving first-team players at the Etihad Stadium, as revealed by groundsman Lee Jackson on Twitter.

Freddie Pye

La Liga stars entourage 'already in contact' with Man City and Man United - player wants to leave

Manchester City and Manchester United have 'already been in contact' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after the player has expressed a desire to leave the club.

harryasiddall

Man City staff member's future 'closely linked' to Pep Guardiola

Details surrounding the contract agreed to by Manchester City's latest coaching recruit Juanma Lillo, have been revealed by Marca.

harryasiddall

Bundesliga star has been on Man City's radar for 'over a year' - would be an 'ideal signing'

Manchester City have had Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz 'on their radar' for 'over a year', according to Dean Jones of Bleacher Report.

Freddie Pye

by

bigalfromeccles

"If we receive offers, we will analyse them." - Lyon official discusses future of reported Man City target

Olympique Lyonnais sporting director, Juninho has opened up on the future of reported Manchester City target Houssem Aouar, as relayed by Get French Football News on Thursday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City take action after 'senior players raised concerns' about coaching staff

The appointment of Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant followed 'concerns' from the players about the need for a new voice on the coaching staff, allege 90min.

markgough96

Man City 'enquire' about Real Madrid star - Chelsea, Tottenham, PSG & Juventus also interested

90min claim that Manchester City are among a host of European sides targeting Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is presently on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

markgough96

Man City to learn fate of CAS appeal in July

Manchester City's three-day appeal against their two-year Champions League ban concluded today - with a decision expected mid-July.

harryasiddall

"We are ready - we are training so, so much" - Man City star opens up as the Premier League prepares to return

Gabriel Jesus has spoken about his return to training ahead of Manchester City's return to the Premier League next weekend.

Danny Lardner

Man City the 'latest' to join the race for Brazilian star - PSG also interested

Manchester City have been labelled as the 'latest' club to be linked with Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Danny Lardner