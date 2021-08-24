Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City’s meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues welcomed fans back in spectacular fashion last weekend, as they thrashed newly-promoted Norwich City 5-0, to secure a first win of the new season on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola will now welcome his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta back to the Etihad Stadium, with winless Arsenal being the visitors - Manchester City’s last opponent before the first international break of the campaign.

Having lost to both Brentford and Chelsea, The Gunners find themselves situated in 19th place in the Premier League table, with pressure continuing to mount on manager Mikel Arteta.

Ahead of Manchester City’s meeting with Arsenal this weekend, here are all the details surrounding the match officials for the fixture.

Match Referee

Martin Atkinson will take charge of his third game of the new season, having been appointed referee for Saturday’s match between the Premier League Champions and Arsenal.

The last time Atkinson took charge of a Manchester City match was last season, in a 2-0 victory for the Blues away at Burnley in early February.

The 50 year-old produced 62 yellow cards and two red cards across 26 appearances during the 2020/2021 season.

Assistant Referees

Martin Atkinson will be accompanied by assistant referees Lee Betts and Richard West at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park, Darren England will be the Video Assistant Referee for this weekend's top six clash.

England will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Peter Kirkup at the VAR hub in London.

Fourth Official

Meanwhile, Andy Madley will be in charge of managing the dugouts, having been appointed as fourth official for Saturday’s match.

