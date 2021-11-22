Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

    Mike Dean will be the referee when Jack Grealish returns to Villa Park with Manchester City, the Premier League have confirmed this week.
    Grealish, who made a record-breaking £100 million move to Manchester City during the summer transfer window, will return to his boyhood club - whom he captained - on Wednesday 1st December.

    The midweek clash will mark the beginning of an action-packed month of football in the lead up to the New Year, with Manchester City’s trip to Villa Park the first of eight matches in December. 

    The match will also be new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard's first big test, with the former Rangers boss having replaced Dean Smith at the Midlands club during the international break. 

    Manchester City memorably beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium in January, with late strikes from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan ensuring a vital three points as the Blues went in search of the Premier League title.  

    In anticipation of next Wednesday's meeting, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the match. 

    Match Referee

    Veteran referee Mike Dean will be in charge of proceedings at Villa Park, refereeing his 543rd Premier League match. 

    Read More

    Dean, who has been refereeing in the top-flight for over two decades, has taken charge of eight matches so far this season, showing 27 yellow cards and no red cards. 

    The 53 year-old has refereed Aston Villa twice already this season, most recently during their 1-0 win over Manchester United. 

    Mike Dean's last game involving the Sky Blues was in April, when Manchester City suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. 

    Assistant Referees

    The 53 year-old referee will be joined by Assistant Referees Ian Hussin and Darren Cann at Villa Park. 

    Video Assistant Referees

    Kevin Friend has been announced as Video Assistant Referee for the match, while Simon Bennett has been appointed as Assistant Video Assistant Referee.  

    Fourth Official

    Peter Bankes has been placed in charge of the Villa Park dugouts, with the referee having been appointed Fourth Official. 

    imago0046428744h
    Match Coverage

