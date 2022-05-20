Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League)

It has been announced that Michael Oliver will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League title decider against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Manchester City welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, knowing that a victory will secure them their fourth Premier League title in five seasons. 

City ensured that they will be in control of their own destiny this weekend, with a spirited second-half comeback at the London Stadium against West Ham opening up a one-point lead at the top of the table over Liverpool. 

Manchester City, who beat Aston Villa 2-1 back in December courtesy of first-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, are preparing for a final fixture etched with narratives, given the soap opera links between the Etihad side, Villa, and Liverpool. 

Jack Grealish has the opportunity to win the English top-flight title against his boyhood club, while Steven Gerrard - who himself made 504 Premier League appearances for the Reds - has former Liverpool players in Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho at his disposal. 

Pep Guardiola meanwhile has been handed a huge boost ahead of Sunday's title showdown, as the Catalan welcomed England duo Kyle Walker and John Stones back to first-team training on Thursday. 

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches, and are unbeaten in their past 12 matches against Aston Villa - winning the last eight games across all competitions. 

As Manchester City look to retain their title, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Sunday's showdown at the Etihad Stadium. 

Match Referee

imago1011341047h

Michael Oliver is set to take charge of his 45th match of the campaign this weekend, with the vastly experienced 37 year-old having been appointed as the referee for Manchester City's clash with Aston Villa. 

Oliver, who has already refereed City five times this season, most recently the Blues' FA Cup loss to Liverpool at Wembley last month, was last in charge at the Etihad in March, when Guardiola's side thrashed Manchester United 4-1. 

The 37 year-old official has shown 150 yellow cards and 11 red cards so far this season. 

Assistant Referees

imago1002673928h

Michael Oliver will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, with the trio having also been selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup this winter.  

Video Assistant Referees

imago1010765828h

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Darren England, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Adrian Holmes.  

Fourth Official

imago0048466972h

David Coote has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of managers  Pep Guardiola and Steven Gerrard.

