Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid (Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg)

István Kovács will lead a Romanian on-field officiating team, when Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the first-leg of the Champions League Quarter-Finals on Tuesday.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will meet each other for the first time competitively this week, with a semi-final between either Chelsea or Real Madrid awaiting the winners.

The Blues ensured their place in the quarter-finals with a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Lisbon prior to the international break, while Diego Simeone's side narrowly beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford to secure a slender 2-1 aggregate win.

Pep Guardiola's side returned back to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 0-2 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, and the third-placed La Liga side thrashed Alaves 4-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano at the weekend.

Manchester City look set to remain without centre-back Ruben Dias for Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium, with the Sky Blues entering a defining two-week period, facing Atletico Madrid and Liverpool twice.

Dias, who was forced off at half-time in the FA Cup against Peterborough last month, has been sidelined for over four weeks due to a hamstring injury, and it is still unknown when the Portuguese international could return.

As Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone prepare to meet once again, UEFA have announced which match officials will be involved in Tuesday's Quarter-Final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Match Referee István Kovács will lead an on-field Romanian and off-field Italian team of match officials when Manchester City face Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening. The 37 year-old referee, who was fourth official at the Etihad when City played Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, has taken charge of 31 matches so far this year; showing 155 yellow cards and seven red cards. István Kovács has already refereed Pep Guardiola's side in Europe this season, taking charge of the Blues 5-1 win over Club Brugge in October. Assistant Referees Kovács will be accompanied at the Etihad Stadium by Romanian Assistant Referees Vasile Florin Marinescu and Ovidiu Artene on Tuesday evening. Video Assistant Referees Overviewing proceedings from UEFA's VAR hub in Switzerland will be Italian referee Paolo Valeri, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee. Valeri will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Massimiliano Irrati in midweek. Fourth Official

Marco Di Bello has been appointed as Fourth Official for Tuesday's Champions League tie, with the Italian referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the conduct of managers Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone.

