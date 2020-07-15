Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Lee Mason will be the referee in charge when Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, for what will be City’s penultimate league match at home this season on Wednesday evening.

After back-to-back, 5-0 thrashings of Newcastle and most recently Brighton, Pep Guardiola’s side secured 2nd place, and a seventh straight season of finishing above local rivals Manchester United. But, with a crucial FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal at the weekend, Wednesday’s fixture against relegation threatened Bournemouth, will no doubt mean City will be smelling blood given the current form of the two sides.

Lee Mason will take charge of his second game involving City since the Premier League’s return and 5th in all competitions this season after being appointed referee for City’s midweek meeting against Bournemouth.

Mason, who took charge of City’s 2-1 win over Villa at Wembley in Carabao Cup final back in March, will be joined by assistant referees Richard West and Adrian Holmes. The Fourth Official will be Robert Jones, while Matt Jones will be the replacement official.

VAR has been back in the spotlight in recent weeks, and for the game on Wednesday night it will be Simon Hooper (VAR) in the hot seat at Stockley Park. Hooper will be assisted by Derek Eaton (AVAR) who happened to be on the line for City’s 5-0 win on the south coast at the weekend.

Mason has been refereeing in the top-flight for 14 years. Having made his Premier League debut with the whistle in February 2006, he has gone on to take charge of 276 matches and shown a total of 856 yellow cards and 40 red cards. The City game will be his 26th game this season in which the referee has shown 78 cautions and one red card.

