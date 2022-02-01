Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Brentford (Premier League)

Darren England will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 9th February, the Premier League have announced.

Manchester City, who hold a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, will return to top-flight action on Wednesday, following the Winter Break and the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola's side were held to a challenging 1-1 draw against Southampton in January, as Aymeric Laporte's second-half header cancelled out Kyle Walker-Peters' early strike at St Mary's.

City's draw on the South Coast ended a superb 12-match winning run in the Premier League, with the reigning Champions set to return to action in the league on Wednesday, when they face Brentford.

Phil Foden's 16th minute goal was the difference between Manchester City and the newly promoted West London club back in December, when the Blues travelled to the Brentford Community Stadium less than two months ago.

Ahead of the meeting at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the fixture on Wednesday 9th February.

Match Referee

Darren England will take charge of proceedings at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with the referee set to officiate his 22nd top-flight match.

England, who was the Video Assistant Referee for Manchester City's games against Southampton and Chelsea in January, has officiated 13 matches so far this season, showing 56 yellow cards and one red card.

The referee was last in charge of Manchester City in early 2022, when a COVID-hit Manchester City side travelled to Wiltshire to face Swindon Town in the FA Cup third round.

Assistant Referees

Darren England will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Simon Long and Timothy Wood at the Etihad Stadium for Wednesday's meeting with Brentford.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be Jon Moss, who has been appointed as Video Assistant Referee, and Neil Davies, who has been named as Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Andy Madley has been appointed as Fourth Official for the fixture at the Etihad Stadium against Brentford.

