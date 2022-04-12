Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Brighton (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Mike Dean will take charge of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 20th April.

Manchester City's next Premier League outing will come on Wednesday 20th April, when the Blues welcome Brighton to the Etihad Stadium, knowing that they are potentially seven wins away from retaining their English top-flight title.

The Blues, who's last Premier League game was a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool, were pegged back twice, and saw Raheem Sterling's second-half goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Pep Guardiola's side's next Premier League match is against Brighton, who they will meet for just the 27th time, and have lost just once to in their last 11 meetings.

Manchester City have never lost at home to the Seagulls, with Graham Potter's side currently fighting for a top-half finish, and having recently beaten Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Phil Foden continued his impressive recent goalscoring record against the South Coast side back in October, scoring twice during a comfortable 4-1 win at the Amex Stadium. Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez also scored during that victory, as City bounced back from a shock 3-2 loss to Brighton towards the end of last season.

Phil Foden was also on the scoresheet the last time the Seagulls visited the Etihad, with the Manchester City superstar scoring on the brink of halftime in January 2021, as the Sky Blues won 1-0.

The visit of Brighton could mark Ruben Dias' first Premier League minutes since February, with the Portuguese centre-back having been pictured returning to training prior to Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the match against Brighton, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Etihad Stadium.

Match Referee Mike Dean, who announced that he would be retiring at the end of 2021/22 campaign, will take charge of his 555th top-flight match when Manchester City host Brighton. The 53 year-old has taken charge of 23 matches so far this season, showing 74 yellow cards and two red cards. Mike Dean was last in charge of the Blues in March, when Manchester City beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's in the Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final. Assistant Referees Mike Dean will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Darren Cann and Eddie Smart at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 20th April. Video Assistant Referees Chris Kavanagh has been named the Video Assistant Referee for the Seagulls' trip to the Premier League Champions. The 36 year-old official will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Neil Davies at Stockley Park. Fourth Official

Robert Jones has been names as the Fourth Official for the midweek clash at the Etihad Stadium, with the referee in charge of both dugouts, and the conduct of managers Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter.

