Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Pep Guardiola's side returned to Premier League action in midweek, with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were enough to sweep aside an Arsenal showing that largely disappointed, and the least said about David Luiz's performance, the better.

Andre Marriner (49) will be the man in the middle on Monday night, supported by assistant referees Marc Perry and Adrian Holmes. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Andy Madley.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Kevin Friend (VAR) and Simon Beck (Assistant VAR) - Nik Barnard has been named as the replacement official.

Match referee Marriner will take charge of his 18th Premier League fixture of the season on Monday night. The Birmingham-born official has handed out 45 yellow cards in his previous 17 matches, dismissing players on two occasions and awarding one penalty.

