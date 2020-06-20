City Xtra
Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Freddie Pye

Andre Marriner is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, as Manchester City take on Burnley in the Clarets' first fixture of Project Restart.

Pep Guardiola's side returned to Premier League action in midweek, with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. Goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were enough to sweep aside an Arsenal showing that largely disappointed, and the least said about David Luiz's performance, the better.

Andre Marriner (49) will be the man in the middle on Monday night, supported by assistant referees Marc Perry and Adrian Holmes. Touchline matters have been affiliated to Andy Madley.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Kevin Friend (VAR) and Simon Beck (Assistant VAR) - Nik Barnard has been named as the replacement official.

Match referee Marriner will take charge of his 18th Premier League fixture of the season on Monday night. The Birmingham-born official has handed out 45 yellow cards in his previous 17 matches, dismissing players on two occasions and awarding one penalty.

Man City set to complete signing of Bulgarian youngster – CFG loan to follow

Manchester City are expected to seal the transfer of PFC Slavia Sofia’s Filip Krastev in the coming days, according to Sport Witness.

Alex Farrell

Bayern Munich risk antagonising Man City in latest development on star player

Bayern Munich are trying to drive Leroy Sane's price down to as little as €40m, report SportBild.

markgough96

by

Alphie Izzett

"Wow, they can change five times and still Leroy Sané is on the bench." - Liverpool boss jokes about Man City's firepower

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was stunned with the firepower the fully-fit Manchester City squad displayed on Wednesday night.

harryasiddall

Date for launch of Man City 2020/21 home shirt announced

The release date for Manchester City's 2020/21 home shirt is supposed to be the month, but is more likely to be pushed back to July, according to FootyHeadlines.

harryasiddall

"If an agreement can't be found, he will leave" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Burnley)

All the key talking points as Pep Guardiola faced the media before Monday's clash against Burnley...

harryasiddall

Italian journalist makes sensational claim that a Serie A team has made direct contract with key Man City player

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has claimed Napoli have made contact with Sergio Aguero directly, report AreaNapoli.

markgough96

Man City 'close' to securing signing of Belgian youngster - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are close to securing the signing of Anderlecht youngster Roméo Lavia, but face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Nathan Allen

Man City came 'extremely close' to signing Arsenal star - Guardiola pulled out of negotiations

Manchester City came extremely close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2017 before Pep Guardiola had a late change of heart.

Nathan Allen

Man City sources joke that the appointment of Juanma Lillo could lead to 'over-thinking'

Sources inside Manchester City have joked that any sign of Pep Guardiola 'over-thinking' the Champions League Round of 16 second leg will have only got worse with the appointment of Juanma Lillo.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Man City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcomed the return of Premier League football by returning to classic form in their comfortable 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Danny Lardner