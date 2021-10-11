Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Martin Atkinson will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After valiant performances against Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool prior to the international break, Pep Guardiola's side are preparing for another challenging few weeks; with Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches in the next fortnight.

The Blues begin their next period of matches at home to Burnley, with the Clarets being one of four sides in the English top-flight yet to register a single win in this season.

Currently situated in 18th place in the Premier League, only the newly-bought Newcastle United and top-flight newcomers Norwich City have had worse starts to the 2021/22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's team are seemingly on the ascendancy, having been unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches and just two points off league leaders Chelsea, despite the difficult run of recent fixtures.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last thirteen matches against Sean Dyche's Burnley side, with the Sky Blues having won 5-0 in each of the last four meetings at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of the Champions' first home game in the League since a frustrating 0-0 draw to Southampton in September, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Saturday’s proceedings.

Match Referee

Martin Atkinson will be the man in charge at the weekend, with the 50 year-old taking charge of his seventh game of the season.

Atkinson has shown a total of 14 yellow cards and two red cards so far this season, while he has also awarded three penalties.

The 50 year-old official last took charge of the Premier League Champions in August, when Manchester City faced Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, in a dominant and impressive 5-0 win over Mikel Arteta's side.

Assistant Referees

Accompanying Martin Atkinson at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon will be Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Peter Kirkup.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Matthew Wilkes.

Fourth Official

Managing the dugouts at the Etihad Stadium this weekend will be Michael Salisbury, with the referee having been appointed as fourth official.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra