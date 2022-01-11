Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Chelsea (Premier League)

Craig Pawson will take charge of Manchester City's top of the table clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the Premier League have announced.

City, who have won their last 11 consecutive Premier League matches, could take a huge step towards successfully regaining the title, if they can overcome Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side would move 13 points clear of the West London side with a victory, with the visitors having won just won of their last five Premier League matches.

The Blues set-up an FA Cup fourth round meeting with promotion-chasing Fulham next month, after comfortably overcoming Swindon Town of League Two on Friday night.

Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer all scored in the 4-1 win, although Pep Guardiola was absent from the dug-out due to testing positive for COVID-19 in the days prior.

The Catalan is one 21 members of the first-team to have last week been forced into isolation, with seven first-team players having been unavailable due to the virus.

Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko both missed the win over Arsenal due to positive tests, though it is currently unknown who will be available for Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea at the Etihad.

After three losses in the space of a month, including the Champions League Final last season, Gabriel Jesus' second-half goal secured Manchester City's first win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in September.

Ahead of Saturday's game at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the fixture.

Match Referee

Craig Pawson will take charge of his 193rd top-flight game on Saturday, with the 42 year-old having been appointed as referee for Manchester City versus Chelsea.

Pawson, who oversaw Arsenal's shock exit from the FA Cup last weekend, has taken charge of 19 games so far this season; showing 76 yellow cards and five red cards.

The 42 year-old was the referee for Chelsea's 2-0 win against Spurs in the Carabao Cup first-leg at the start of the month, though Pawson has refereed Manchester City since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad in November 2020.

Assistant Referees

Craig Pawson will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Richard West at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday,

Video Assistant Referees

Darren England, who was the referee for Manchester City's 4-1 win over Swindon Town last Friday, has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee, and he will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Fourth Official

Jonathan Moss has been appointed as Fourth Official for the fixture on Saturday afternoon.

