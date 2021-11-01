Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

A predominately Spanish team of match officials will take charge of Manchester City's Champions League Group Stage clash with Club Brugge at the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

The Blues thrashed the Belgian side 5-1 a fortnight ago, with both Cole Palmer scoring his first European goal in the 67th minute.

Manchester City, who are participating in the Champions League for a tenth straight year, can take a huge step towards qualification with a victory at the Etihad in midweek.

Three points on Wednesday would open up a five point gap between City and third placed Club Brugge, with just two Group Stage matches left to play.

However, City come into the fixture having lost ground in the Premier League title race, after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It was the sixth time this season in which Guardiola's team had failed to score, with the Sky Blues having not scored in their last 180 minutes of football - drawing a blank against both West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Despite the recent troubles in front of goal, City have scored 11 goals in their past three Champions League matches, putting six past RB Leipzig the last time they played at home in the elite European competition.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, UEFA have announced which match officials will be involved in proceedings at the Etihad Stadium.

Match Referee

Leading the refereeing team at the Etihad on Wednesday will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, with the Spanish referee taking charge of his 12th game of the campaign.

Lahoz has produced 41 yellow cards and no red cards so far this season, having last taken charge of Manchester City in their Champions League Final defeat in May.

The 44 year-old last officiated at the Etihad in 2018, when City suffered a 2-1 second-leg defeat to Liverpool.

Assistant Referees

Antonio Mateu Lahoz will be joined by Assistant Referees Pau Cebrián Devís and Roberto del Palomar for Manchester City's meeting with Club Brugge in midweek.

Video Assistant Referees

Overviewing proceedings from UEFA's VAR hub will be Video Assistant Referee Ricardo de Burgos. He will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Christian Dingert.

Fourth Official

The Etihad dugouts will be in the hands of Santiago Jaime Latre, who has been appointed as Fourth Official for the fixture.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra