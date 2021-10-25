Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Andre Marriner will referee Manchester City versus Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

A former Manchester City player, and manager of sister club New York City, will be in the opposite dugout at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, as the Blues prepare to welcome Patrick Vieira back to the club.

Palace, who are winless in their five league matches, have won just one of the last 14 meetings between the Blues and Eagles - with John Stones having scored a brace in a 4-0 victory the last time they visited the Etihad.

Vieira, who became the Crystal Palace head coach during the summer, spent over two years stateside, managing City Football Group owned New York City in the MLS.

The former Arsenal legend also spent two seasons playing with Manchester City, making 46 appearances between 2009 and 2011. Vieira was part of Roberto Mancini's FA Cup winning squad in 2011, making 32 appearances that year.

City extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to eight matches last weekend, as a fabulous first-half performance helped them to a 4-1 win over Brighton on the south coast - leaving City just two points off the top of the table.

As Pep Guardiola's side go in search of a further three points on Saturday, the Premier League have confirmed which match officials will be in charge of proceedings at the Etihad this weekend.

Match Referee

Andre Marriner has been appointed as the match referee for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 50 year-old has taken charge of four Premier League matches so far this season, with his last game involving Pep Guardiola's side being in April, when Manchester City fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United.

Marriner has awarded just one penalty so far this season, as well as 21 yellow cards and one red card via a second booking.

Assistant Referees

Alongside Andre Marriner at the Etihad Stadium this weekend will be Assistant Referees Adrian Holmes and Scott Ledger.

Video Assistant Referee

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park - the Premier League's VAR hub, will be referee Lee Mason, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for the match.

Mason will be joined by Assistant Video Assistant Referee Ian Hussin.

Fourth Official

The Etihad Stadium dugouts will be looked after by Anthony Taylor, who has been named at fourth official for the fixture.

