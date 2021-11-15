Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Everton (Premier League)

    Stuart Attwell will take charge of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
    Manchester City, who battered local rivals Manchester United in their last Premier League outing, return to action from the latest international break on Sunday afternoon. 

    The Blues, who are just three points behind Premier League leaders, Chelsea, face Rafa Benitez's Everton side on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. 

    Pep Guardiola has won his last eight matches in all competitions against the Merseyside club, with the Blues having thumped the Toffees 5-0 on the final day of last season. 

    Sergio Agüero scored twice that day, as the Sky Blues ended their Premier League title-winning campaign in sensational fashion, as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus also scored. 

    Everton, who are currently in the bottom half of the table, are winless in their last five Premier League matches and have won just four times so far this season. 

    Meanwhile, Guardiola's side have won just one of their last three Premier League matches at home, and face the daunting prospect of welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad next Wednesday. 

    In anticipation of the return to club football this weekend, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in Manchester City's meeting with Everton on Sunday. 

    Match Referee

    Stuart Attwell will take charge of his 146th Premier League match on Sunday, with the 39-year-old having been appointed as the referee for City's match against Everton. 

    Attwell has taken charge of 10 matches already this year, showing 37 yellow cards and no red cards. 

    The 39-year-old last refereed a game involving City in May, when Joao Cancelo was controversially dismissed during a 3-2 defeat to Brighton at the AMEX Stadium. 

    Assistant Referees

    Joining Attwell at the Etihad this weekend will be Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Harry Lennard.

    Video Assistant Referees

    Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park will be Video Assistant Referee Chris Kavanagh and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Darren Cann

    Fourth Official

    The Etihad dugouts will be manned by Craig Pawson, who has been appointed as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match. 

    

