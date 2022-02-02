Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Fulham (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Jarred Gillett will be the referee when Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium in the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, the Football Association have announced.

Both Manchester City and Fulham are top their respective league tables, with the Blues sitting nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and Marco Silva's side holding a five point lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Fulham have scored 23 goals in their last five matches, with the Cottagers having beaten Bristol City 1-0 in the last round of the FA Cup, to set up a tie with the reigning Premier League Champions.

Meanwhile, City qualified for the Fourth Round with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Swindon Town, courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer.

The Blues haven’t lost to Fulham since 2009, with Manchester City having been victorious in the last 11 consecutive meetings between the two sides, winning by an aggregate score of 32-2.

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, the Football Association have announced the list of match officials that will be involved in the match between Manchester City and Fulham.

Match Referee

Jarred Gillett has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s match at the Etihad Stadium, with the Australian referee taking charge of a Manchester City match for the first time in his career.

The 34 year-old, who was promoted to the Premier League at the start of the season, has refereed 12 games so far this year, showing 35 yellow cards and two red cards.

Gillet was in charge of Chelsea's 5-1 win over Chesterfield in the last round of the FA Cup, while the Australian was also the referee for Fulham's recent 7-0 win over Blackburn.

Assistant Referees

Jarred Gillett be accompanied by Assistant Referees Lee Betts and Richard West at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Video Assistant Referees

VAR will be in operation on Saturday, with the match being held at a Premier League ground, with Lee Mason named as the Video Assistant Referee and Darren Cann the Assistant Video Assistant Referee.

Fourth Official

Martin Atkinson has been named Fourth Official.

