Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Leeds United (Premier League)

Paul Tierney will take charge of Manchester City against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday, the Premier League have announced this week.

City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United in this fixture last season, as two goals from Stuart Dallas inflicted a surprise loss back in April.

The Blues have won just one of the last five meetings in all competitions against the Yorkshire based club, with Pep Guardiola unable to overcome Marcelo Bielsa on both occasions last season.

However, although Manchester City find themselves competing once again at the top of the table, Leeds find themselves situated in 15th, with just one win in their last five Premier League matches.

The two sides, who first faced each other in 1924, have only played one another on ten occasions this century.

In anticipation of the 107th match between the two sides, the Premier League has announced which match officials will be involved in Tuesday nights game.

Match Referee

Paul Tierney has been named as referee for the midweek fixture, with the 40 year-old official set to take charge of his 113th top-flight fixture.

Tierney has taken charge of 13 matches already this campaign, showing 50 yellow cards and no red cards.

The 40 year-old has refereed Manchester City on three occasions so far this season; against Leicester City at Wembley and the King Power, and the 2-2 with Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Assistant Referees

Paul Tierney will be joined at the Etihad Stadium by Assistant Referees Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies on Tuesday night.

Video Assistant Referees

Proceedings will be overviewed at Stockley Park by Video Assistant Referee Darren England and Assistant Video Assistant Referee Derek Eaton.

Fourth Official

Mike Dean has been appointed as Fourth Official, the role which the 53 year-old held the last time Paul Tierney took charge of a game involving the Premier League Champions.

