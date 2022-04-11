Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

The Football Association have announced that Michael Oliver will take charge of Saturday's Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final between Manchester City and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

Fresh from a pulsating 2-2 draw in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City and Liverpool will meet again on Saturday, with a place in the Emirates FA Cup Final at stake.

Manchester City remain top of the Premier League table, after Liverpool came from behind twice at the Etihad Stadium, preventing the Blues from moving four points clear in the race for the top-flight crown.

On Sunday, Diego Jota swiftly cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne's fifth minute strike, as the Belgian's deflected effort rifled into the far corner.

Manchester City reinstated their lead on the 37th minute through Gabriel Jesus, only to be pegged back to 2-2 a matter of seconds into the second-half, following a smart through ball to set-up Sadio Mane.

The two North-West heavyweights meet again on Saturday, with Manchester City looking to extend their unbeaten run over the Merseyside club to six matches this weekend.

Both sides have already played at Wembley this season, with the Blues suffering a late loss to Leicester in the Community Shield, while Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup Final.

Saturday will mark Pep Guardiola's 15th appearance at Wembley Stadium as Blues boss, with Manchester City having lost during three of their last four visits to the North London Stadium - suffering defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea in consecutive FA Cup semi-finals.

City and Liverpool haven't met in the FA Cup since 2003, and Chelsea or Crystal Palace await the winners of Saturday's semi-final between the Premier League's top two teams.

Ahead of Saturday's Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final, the referee appointments for the crunch meeting at Wembley Stadium have been announced.

Match Referee Michael Oliver has been named as referee for Saturday's Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final, the 37 year-old officials 39th match of the season. Oliver has shown has 128 yellow cards and eight red cards in his 38 matches so far this season, taking charge of Manchester City on four previous occasions. The referee was last in charge of the Blues in March, when Manchester City thrashed Manchester United 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester Derby. Oliver's last game involving Liverpool was in February, when the Reds beat Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield. Assistant Referees Michael Oliver will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Video Assistant Referees Premier League referee Darren England has been appointed as the Video Assistant Referee, and will be alongside Assistant Video Assistant Referee Lee Betts, for Saturday's semi-final clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. Fourth Official

Premier League referee Kevin Friend has been appointed as Fourth Official for Saturday's semi-final, with the 50 year-old official in charge of both dugouts, and the conduct of managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at Wembley Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube