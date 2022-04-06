Skip to main content

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

The Premier League have announced that Anthony Taylor will take charge of Sunday's title showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are looking to end Liverpool's ten-match winning run in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and more importantly, move four points clear at the top of the table, with a victory over the Merseyside club.

The Blues and Reds meet twice in the space of a week, with a huge Premier League clash this weekend swiftly followed by an FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 16th April. 

Pep Guardiola's side are currently unbeaten in their last four league matches against Jurgen Klopp's team, though had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Anfield in October, despite a memorably impressive first-half performance. 

Manchester City have dropped seven points in their last eight Premier League outings and have seen a gap at the top of the table decrease to just one point, as Liverpool look to win a second title in three years. 

The Sky Blues famously beat Liverpool to the title in 2019 by a single point, and with eight matches remaining, Sunday's match could be defining in where the trophy goes within the North-West in May. 

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan both scored first-half goals at Turf Moor last Saturday, as Manchester City instantly responded to Liverpool momentarily going to the top of the table after a 2-0 win over Watford. 

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at the Etihad Stadium, the Premier League have announced which match officials will be involved in the clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. 

Match Referee

imago1005776237h

Anthony Taylor has been named as the referee for Sunday's match, taking charge of Manchester City for the third time this season. 

The 43 year-old, who has refereed Liverpool three times already during the campaign, has so far been in charge of 36 matches across the Premier League and Europe, showing 143 yellow cards and six red cards. 

Taylor last took charge at the Etihad Stadium in February, when the Blues suffered a 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. 

Assistant Referees

imago0037680414h

Anthony Taylor will be accompanied by Assistant Referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.  

Video Assistant Referees

imago1007060185h

Paul Tierney, who was the referee when Manchester City played Liverpool at Anfield in October, has been named as the Video Assistant Referee for Sunday's match at the Etihad. 

Alongside Tierney at Stockley Park will be Timothy Wood, who has been named as the Assistant Video Assistant Referee. 

Fourth Official

imago1000013727h

Andre Marriner has been appointed as Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee in charge of both dugouts at the Etihad, and the conduct of managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. 

